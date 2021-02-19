Patrick “Pat” Kenneth Auger

Patrick “Pat” Kenneth Auger, 72

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, Patrick “Pat” Kenneth Auger, 72, of Mullan, Idaho, passed away February 13, 2021 at the Schneidmiller House (Hospice House) of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. He was born November 21, 1948 in Ashland, Wisconsin; Pat was the son of Kenneth Patrick and Florence “Flossie” (Ansami) Auger.

Pat attended early schooling in Wisconsin. The family moved to Mullan in December of 1964; so Pat attended and graduated from the Mullan High School in 1966.

Pat served in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam era.

Pat first married Shelly Smith in 1973; they later divorced. He then married Linda (Rishsew) Gohl on September 12, 1998 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.

Pat served as a miner for forty-five years; he had worked at various mines/mining companies in the Silver Valley including ASARCO, Hecla and the Sunshine. During mine strikes, Pat served as a tramp miner to help support his family.

Pat loved the outdoors- fishing, hunting and camping; he also loved good food. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather to his children and grandchildren and a special brother. Pat was very loved and had many friends.

Pat is survived by his wife Linda Auger of the family home of Mullan, Idaho; six children Shawn (Katrina) Auger of Spirit Lake, Idaho, Lynsey Lotty of Connecticut, Randy (Tasha) Auger of Haugen, Montana, Tara (Damon) Martinez of Nevada, Jeanette (Frank) Hiatt of Wallace, Idaho and Andrea Auger (Tanner Figueroa) of Kingston, Idaho; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; one brother and two sisters Nancy (Mike) Garitone of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, Rex (Debbie) Auger of Mullan, and Julie (Bill) Erickson also of Mullan; his mother-in-law Patricia “Grandma” Rishsew of Osburn, Idaho; he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Pat’s Life will be held and announced at a later date.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Mullan Fire Department, P.O. Box 422 Mullan, Idaho 83846. You may share your memories of Pat and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

