Patricia Lyn Dodge

Site staff by Site staff

Patricia Lyn Dodge, 74, of Newport, WA, passed away on February 10, 2021. Patty, to all her friends, was a selfless person with a heart of gold that would put a smile on your face. She worked as a caregiver for many years and loved that she got to help people. Her hobbies were fishing, collecting seashells, helping people, and spending time with her loved ones.

She is survived by her loving, caring, and devoted husband of 41 years, John Dodge; 2 sisters; 3 children; 20 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed, but always loved.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.