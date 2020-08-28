Patricia Louise Ducommun

Patricia Louise Ducommun, 88, of St. Maries, Idaho passed away on August 20, 2020 in St. Maries. She was born on November 15, 1931 in St. Maries. Patricia was the daughter of Guy Lowry and Louease Walkup Lowry.

Patricia lived in Fernwood until she was 9 when the family moved to St. Maries. She attended St. Maries schools and graduated from St. Maries High School in 1949. Patricia married Vern Ducommun on September 1, 1950 in Coeur d’Alene; together they had three children, Loren, Lynn, and Larry. Patricia attended school to become a Lab Technician and worked for Benewah Community Hospital for over 10 years. She then started working at St. Maries Clinic from where she retired in 1990.

Patricia was an active member of Community Presbyterian Church in St. Maries. She loved cooking, which she learned from her mother. Patricia also enjoyed entertaining, working in her flower garden and traveling. She and Vern spent several years as snowbirds spending winters in Arizona in addition to traveling to Mexico and Hawaii several times as well as taking cruises. Patricia’s family was everything; she was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Patricia is survived by her three children, Loren (Doreen) Ducommun of Deary, Idaho, Lynn (Leon) Marion of St. Maries and Larry Ducommun of Chico, California. She is also survived by five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, husband Vern, her sister Nadine Lee, daughter in law Debbie Ducommun and a great grandchild Joseph Ducommun.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00am at the Community Presbyterian Church with Pastor Janet Potter officiating. Viewing will be from 10-11:00am. A graveside committal will follow the church service at Woodlawn Cemetery, followed by a gathering of family and friends at the Elks Lodge. The family suggests memorials be given in her name to the Community Presbyterian Church 1100 College Ave. St. Maries, ID 83861