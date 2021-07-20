Patricia L. Cochran

Patricia L Cochran
Remembering Patricia L. Cochran who is now with the love of her life Stirley.
She is survived by her children Lori (Mike) Minier of St. Maries, Cori Cochran of St. Maries, and Tami (Mitche) Graf of Molalla, OR; siblings Jim (Virginia) Wilson and Beverly Turpen of California, and Keith (Wendy) Wilson of Kendrick, ID; grandchildren Tyler (Hailee) Stoltz and their baby to be and Dakotah Heath all of St. Maries, Jaycee, Colton, and Sierra Graf all of Molalla, OR. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Stirley Cochran, and brother Kim Wilson.
Services for Patricia Cochran
There are no events scheduled. You can still show your support by planting a tree in memory of Patricia Cochran.

