Patricia Edith (Wills)Timblin

Patricia Edith (Wills) Timblin, age 88, born December 1, 1931 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania to John Henry Wills and Margaret Josephine (Monaghan) Wills passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 of natural causes in her home of 48 years in Metaline Falls, Washington, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her adult children Steven P. Timblin of Anchorage, AK, Bridgit C Timblin of Metaline Falls, WA, Jennifer M. Maupin (and Larry) of Ione, WA, Damon W. Timblin (and Eve) of Metaline Falls, WA, stepchildren Mark E. Timblin of Sandpoint, ID, Rex C. Timblin (and Margee) of Laclede, ID. Grandchildren include Kara Timblin, Cassie Emerson, Maggie Maupin-Pettis (and Forrest) Lawrence Maupin (and Cheyenne), Daniel Emerson (and Melissa), Mary Maupin, Matt Emerson, Emily Cook (and William), Melvin R. Timblin, Myrna Drudge (and Jeff), Tracey Lerman, Ryan Crabb (and Lisa), Carly Stewart (and Pasha), Kandy Alley (and Larry), Devin Fleck (and Tyler), Sean Timblin and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Melvin W. Timblin, stepdaughter Marcia Crabb, stepson Bruce Timblin and great grandchild Travis Crabb.

Patricia graduated from McKeesport High School in 1949, with honors and then from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a Licensed Registered Nurse in 1952, where she learned hands-on care from the nuns that ran the hospital as an OR, pediatric, and mental health nurse. She joined the United States Air Force as a Captain in 1954 and was a flight nurse during the Korean War. She was stationed in Japan, Hawaii and Tacoma and was released from duty with an Honorable Discharge in 1962.

She met the love of her life, Melvin, in San Francisco on a blind date where when asked by him if he could see her again, she replied, “You can call.” He then showed up on her doorstep the next weekend. This is when their story began…

After a short courtship, she drove cross country in her MG (Hector), to start her life in Kalispell, Montana where Melvin had a logging operation. They rented a small house where they began to raise their then growing family. They resided in McGregor Lake, MT, Port Hill, ID, Ione, WA and finally found their forever home on Lehigh Hill in Metaline Falls, where they raised their four children. Patricia and Melvin had many adventures on their small farm with horses, milking and beef cows, pigs, chickens, geese, ducks, guineas, dogs, and cats and of course, children. She was not afraid to try new things. She traveled, was a downhill and water skier, swimmer, scuba diver, surfer, golfer, dated an Arthur Murray dance instructor (in her single days) and learned the foxtrot, Charleston, and the waltz; dances she was always willing to teach others when her and Melvin went out. She would go sledding with her kids and grandkids, played racket ball, ping pong tournaments in the kitchen, badminton, and rode horses, sort of. She loved the outdoors and always had something good growing in the garden. Her family and friends enjoyed her wonderful food, salads and desserts, and an occasional martini while enjoying board games or a game of cards. She did not like to be left out of the fun.

Patricia took a job at the Mt. Linton Hospital as the head of nursing until it closed in 1988. She then worked in multiple nursing jobs at the Newport Hospital, VA Hospital of Spokane, as hospital administrator in Nome, Alaska. She volunteered at the Selkirk CHC, Tiger Museum, Hospice of Spokane and was a member of the North Pend Oreille Hospital Association, Friends of the Library and American Legion Auxiliary Post #144 in Metaline Falls. Patricia gave her life and service to this country, county, her community, her friends, and her ever growing family.

She was loved and will be missed by many family members, friends, neighbors, co­workers, and acquaintances and was known for her efficiency, kindness, her humor and her “put you in your place” attitude. We never had to guess what she thought because she had no problem letting us know. What a full and adventurous life she led. We love you Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma and Friend. Give Dad a big hug for us all!

The family would like to thank Hospice of Spokane for your support, kindness, and love. Especially, Kelly, Holly, Lily and Mary. We could not have gotten through this difficult time without you. Any donations in honor of our mother should go to Hospice or St. Jude’s Hospital for Children.

Eulogy For a Veteran

Do not stand at my grave and weep

I am not there, I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow.

I am the diamond glints on the snow.

I am the sunlight on ripened grain.

I am the gentle autumn rain.

When you awaken in the morning hush,

I am the swift uplifting rush

Of the quiet birds in circled flight

I am the soft stars that shine at night

Do not stand at my grave and cry,

I am not there, I did not die.

Anonymous American