Patient info possibly disclosed in Spokane Health District data breach
SPOKANE, Wash. – The personal health information of more than 1,000 people may have been disclosed when staff at Spokane Regional Health District opened a phishing email.
The data breach happened on December 21, 2021.
SRHD Information Technology staff were immediately alerted and discovered files containing client-protected health information may have been “previewed” by the data thief.
A release says their investigation did not find any documents had been opened, accessed or downloaded.
The potential disclosure affects 1,058 people and includes the following information:
- First and last name
- Date of birth
- Case number
- Counselor’s name
- Results and dates of urinalysis
- Medication received and date of last dose
- Action takne, if any
“We are very sorry we were unable to prevent access to our system. In this instance, staff fell prey to a phishing scam which exposed confidential information to data thieves and caused undue stress on our clients,” said Deputy Administrative Officer Lola Phillips. “We have a strong commitment to safeguard your personal information, and we are working diligently to ensure that it does not happen again.”
The health district has already notified those whose data was impacted. The health district has also implemented corrective actions to ensure a similar situation does not happen again.
