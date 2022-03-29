“Patience will probably wind down slowly,” Thor-Freya road construction begins

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash — The Thor-Freya construction project began on Monday and will close the exit ramp for the next several months. Traffic is being directed to use the Altamont exit while the off-ramp is closed.

Drivers can still use the on-ramp to head east on I-90. It’s only the first day of the project but it’s already causing headaches for drivers.

“Patience will probably wind down slowly,” Shane Mings said.

Mings lives on Thor street and says it’s hard to navigate the area with the roads being blocked off.

“Trying to find a route to get back to my house is another is another obstacle coming here is one but if I go back I can only go one way and it’s a no entrance. So I’m looking for new ways to get back home and get around town, ” he said.

Mings has kids who go to Sheridan Elementary, he made sure to leave his house extra early to pick them up from school.

“We can no longer take the route that we take to take our kids to school, and also to work. My wife has to take an alternating route to go to work in downtown,” Mings said.

The road construction is also having an impact on surrounding businesses, such as The Store on Thor.

“We’re already planning on business slowing down majorly,” The Store on Thor human resources manager James Forsyth said.

The store also runs a beer delivery service, so with gas prices already skyrocketing they now have to deal with rerouting their drivers.

“So a detour will cost more mileage and cost more delivery time. We’re now telling our customers instead of 15-20 minutes it’s now going to be about 30 or 40 minutes cause of the construction.”

The project is broken down into multiple phases. When crews are working on Thor, Freya will have two-way traffic and vice-versa.

The city says the project involves rebuilding the asphalt streets with concrete. It hopes to reduce the number of costly repairs in the future.

