Patchy freezing fog for the next few mornings, be careful – Mark

Patchy freezing fog is expected Sun will be hanging around, though Be careful if you’re taking a walk – the sidewalks will be frosty Sun and clouds on the way this weekend

Sunshine is on tap for this afternoon with mid-30s expected.

Patchy morning fog and an air stagnation advisory will be sticking with us through the weekend, as well.

Temperatures are cooler to the west, but our temps are above average here on the east side.

Our high pressure continues into the weekend with patchy freezing fog and cool temps. More clouds are coming in Sunday with the weekend being cooler at 35 degrees. Warming and clouds are on the way next week with a slight chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday.