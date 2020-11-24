Cool and cloudy today with areas of patchy fog – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, November 24:
Temperatures will be above average today.
Expect patchy fog and slick spots on the roads this morning with variable clouds and some rain/snow mix tonight at about 8:00 p.m. Wednesday will see a potential slippery commute and then we dry out in the afternoon with highs around 40 all the way through the weekend.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.