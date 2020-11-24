Cool and cloudy today with areas of patchy fog – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, November 24:

Tue 4 Things[1]

Temperatures will be above average today.

Tue Highs[1]

Expect patchy fog and slick spots on the roads this morning with variable clouds and some rain/snow mix tonight at about 8:00 p.m. Wednesday will see a potential slippery commute and then we dry out in the afternoon with highs around 40 all the way through the weekend.

Tue 4 Day[1]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.