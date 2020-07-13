Passenger injured in Rathdrum car crash loses arm, ISP says

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

RATHDRUM, Idaho — Idaho State Police say a serious crash has left one person without an arm, and left another in jail.

Troopers investigated the crash on Sunday, which injured both people in the vehicle. The driver was arrested and charged with aggravated driving under the influence. The passenger of the car lost their arm in the crash.

Troopers investigated this serious injury crash today in Rathdrum. The driver was arrested for aggravated DUI. Sadly, the injured passenger lost their arm. #choosewiselykc pic.twitter.com/jPiZg2fLG6 — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) July 13, 2020

