Passenger in Government Way crash dies from injuries, driver charged

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators have recommended a 39-year-old man be charged with vehicular homicide after the passenger in his vehicle died from injuries sustained in crash on Government Way.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher E. Dodson drove off the road near Greenwood Memorial Terrace early Saturday morning.

A woman, who has not yet been identified, was found at the crash site and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while deputies contacted Dodson.

Dodson reportedly said he saw the “driver” run away from the scene, but deputies noticed he was limping and swayed as he walked.

A check of Dodson’s name showed he had an active misdemeanor DUI warrant for his arrest and his driving privileges had been suspended. He declined medical attention and was arrested for the warrant.

Dodson was later identified as the driver in the crash and deputies believe he was impaired at the time.

Probable cause was established to charge him with vehicular assault and driving while suspended. Since being taken into custody, the passenger died from her injuries, prompting deputies to recommend a vehicular homicide charge.

