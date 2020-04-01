PARTY MIX! Wednesday’s weather will keep you entertained for another interesting day! -Kris

Whew! Tuesday’s weather was AMAZING! We had a party mix of precipitation types around the Inland Northwest including rain, snow, sleet, hail, thundersnow and graupel! (It’s not weather, but the 6.5 magnitude earthquake in south-central Idaho that rattled the Inland Northwest added an additional layer of excitement to the day!) Wednesday will be similar, but maybe just a little less INTENSE. Expect snow or rain showers off and on throughout the day with occasional graupel. I wouldn’t rule out a rumble of thunder in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain about 10 degrees below average. Let’s hope there are no earthquakes.

Chilly, unsettled, showery weather will continue through the 7-day forecast. However, it looks like we could enjoy a couple of dry days in the valleys, while snow showers will continue in the mountains each day.