Parts of the Inland Northwest see first light snow of the year

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow is here!

There have been a few dustings in the mountains over the past few weeks, but some of the lower elevations of the Inland Northwest saw the first snow of the year Wednesday.

Snow was reported in southeast Spokane near Tower Mountain and down toward Pullman.

A little morning snow for practice!…the last time we had a snow game Frankie Luvu made a pick against a certain Pac opponent — Matt Chazanow (@M_Chaz) October 13, 2021

A cold front moving across the region is bringing the rain/snow mix, but it won’t stick around for long.

High temperatures will reach 44 degrees by dinner time.

FORECAST: A mix of light rain and snow will hit the Inland Northwest Wednesday – Mark

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.