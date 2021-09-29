Parts of North Central High School without power, school to continue as normal

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A car crash caused a small power outage in Spokane’s North Central neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Avista Utilities said just over 40 customers were affected, including North Central High School.

A message to the high school community said the outage was affecting older portions of the building, including the south building and all subterranean areas.

Classes are continuing as normal, but students are asked to avoid certain areas, including athletics areas, that are without light.

Students heading to class should enter through the three main entrances doors near the public office and student parking lots.

The outage has also affected NCHS’s phone and internet services.

