Parts of Inland Northwest reach 60 degrees for first time in 2022

SPOKANE, Wash.– It feels like spring is in the air already!

Spokane reached 60 degrees on Tuesday– at least that’s what your weather app or outside thermometer might have shown you. This is the first time since Oct. 28, 2021, we’ve seen that kind of warmth. That was 124 days ago.

While we’re still waiting for an official reading from the National Weather Service in Spokane, we can say for certain it was a warm way to bring in meteorological spring. NWS said it has been “unseasonably warm” all day long.

So far, Spokane Valley, Moses Lake, Ephrata and Lewiston all officially reached 60 or higher.

IT HAS HAPPENED 😲

This is the first 60 reading since October 28th in #spokane… gonna be a fascinating climate report this evening! pic.twitter.com/ZFZsoPBBDS — Matt Gray ⛈ (@mattgraykxly) March 1, 2022

RELATED: 4 News Now launches new and improved weather app

RELATED: Another rainy night and day ahead – Mark

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.