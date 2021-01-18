Partly cloudy today and Tuesday, patchy morning fog – Mark

Welcome to a chilly Monday!

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know this morning:

Sun and clouds are the sticking around for the day

More clouds are expected Tuesday

We’re going to cool off at the end of the week

Possible light snow is on the way for Sunday

We’re seeing low clouds this morning and are expecting sunshine later on.

We’re also seeing mild daytime highs across the region.

A few clouds and mild today and again on Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds and cooler weather on Thursday and into the weekend with highs in the mid to low 30s.