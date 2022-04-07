Partly cloudy and very mild today – Mark

Happy Thursday!

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

Today will be partly cloudy, but warm

Light wind is expected, as well

Friday will be mild and breezy

A cool and cloudy weekend is ahead.

Today will be mild, with temperatures reaching up to the mid 60s.

Our highs are above average by about 10 degrees.

A front will push warm air over us today with highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight will be mild with a cooler and windy Friday. Friday’s high will be 59 with gusty winds later on.

The weekend continues to cool with upper 40s for daytime highs. Overnight lows will be below freezing most of next week.