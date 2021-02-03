Grab those layers! Wednesday starts off chilly with sun breaks on the way – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, February 3:

  • Sun and clouds today
  • Cooler weather
  • Idaho snow Thursday
  • Dry and mild weekend

Wed 4 Things1

Today will be partly cloudy and mild.

Wed Day Plan1

Temperatures are mild in our region today. Here’s a look:

Wed Highs1

Expect sun and clouds with scattered showers to the south. Thursday will be cloudy with evening showers mainly east in Idaho. The Silver Valley could see a few inches of snow Friday morning. Conditions will be partly cloudy and mild through the weekend for Spokane.

Wed 4 Day1

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.