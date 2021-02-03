Grab those layers! Wednesday starts off chilly with sun breaks on the way – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, February 3:
- Sun and clouds today
- Cooler weather
- Idaho snow Thursday
- Dry and mild weekend
Today will be partly cloudy and mild.
Temperatures are mild in our region today. Here’s a look:
Expect sun and clouds with scattered showers to the south. Thursday will be cloudy with evening showers mainly east in Idaho. The Silver Valley could see a few inches of snow Friday morning. Conditions will be partly cloudy and mild through the weekend for Spokane.
