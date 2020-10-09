Part of reason for big spike in Spokane Co. COVID-19 cases is outbreak at EWU

CHENEY, Wash – While the Spokane Regional Health District has not been specific in its explanation for a spike in COVID-19 cases, the health district’s own data shows the zip code with the highest cases in the last month has been Cheney.

The county map of COVID-19 cases shows there have been 201 cases in Cheney since September 8th. That equates to 952.8 cases per 100,000 people. Spokane County as a whole has a case rate of 433 per 100,000 over that same time frame.

A COVID-19 case dashboard built by Eastern Washington University shows exactly what’s happening.

Since September 6th, 144 people who either go to school or work at Eastern Washington University have reported testing positive for COVID-19. Since September 27th, that number is 83. Most of the cases are linked to students who live in Cheney, but don’t live in on-campus housing. Fraternities and sororities have been part of the spike; those are considered private houses. It was so bad at two fraternities, EWU says the health district placed those houses in quarantine.

EWU has already taken measures to try and protect students and stop the spread. All residence halls, for example, are single occupancy this year. EWU has one dorm set aside for students who need to isolate and quarantine.

While it doesn’t explain the entire story of the spike in recent cases overall in Spokane County, it does help explain at least part of the huge rise in cases between older teens and people in their early 20’s. Nationwide, colleges have seen spikes of cases as soon as students move back onto campus.

EWU is working with the health district and the university’s own Public Health program on a targeted campaign aimed at educating students about the importance of following public health guidelines. A spokesperson also says the university is working with Cheney Police to educate students in those off-campus homes before resorting to giving tickets or fines for violating public health guidelines.