Parks & Rec working on ways to reduce backups in wildly-successful Manito Park light show

SPOKANE, Wash. — Parks & Rec says the first days of their drive-thru light show at Manito Park have been an overwhelming success—so overwhelming, in fact, that they are working on ways to ease the huge traffic backups of all the folks looking to see the lights!

“There was a lot of people… Friday night was our first opening to the public, and, you know, this was all new,” said City Parks & Rec director, Garrett Jones. “This was all new to us, at the City and the Friends of Manito just really trying to think creatively on giving something back to the community during the holiday season, during COVID.”

Jones said that the light show was a huge success and may be a new tradition at the park — but he also notes that they are still learning, especially when it comes to efficiency and traffic control.

Roughly 1,700 people showed up both Friday and Saturday, and Parks & Rec expects another 1,700 Sunday night. All those cars means major backups on Grand Boulevard, and Jones days they are working with the Police Department and Traffic Control to take the burden off arterials, but also to make sure they aren’t simply diverting traffic into neighborhoods.

This weekend, wait times were as long as two hours for people waiting further down Grand.

