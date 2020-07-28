Parks & Rec, Vintage Print launch ‘2021 Spokane Parks Calendar’

Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Parks and Recreation has launched a 2021 Parks Calendar, showing off the beauty of Spokane’s trails, natural areas and architecture!

Parks & Rec says this project is a collaboration with Chris Bovey of Vintage Print.

EXCITING NEWS: We’ve teamed up with Chris Bovey at Vintage Print to create a 2021 Spokane Parks calendar! A portion of… Posted by Spokane Parks and Recreation on Monday, July 27, 2020

The calendars are available to buy at Atticus Coffee & Gifts, and a portion of proceeds will go to park improvements. People are also encouraged to stay on the lookout for poster prints of the twelve park designs later in 2020.

