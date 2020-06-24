Parks & Rec unveils design for Riverfront Park all-inclusive playground

Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence Health Care and Spokane Parks and Recreation have revealed the design for ‘Providence Playscape,’ an all-inclusive playground opening in Riverfront Park this fall.

The design for the 8,000 square-foot playground was unveiled at a virtual event with Mayor Nadine Woodward, Providence COO Peg Currie and Parks & Rec director Garrett Jones.

Parks & Rec says this play space is designed to help meet child development milestones and encourage social inclusion, with activities that cater to “physical, cognitive, social, and sensory needs.”

“Providence Playscape will mean so much to our community,” said Jones. “This playground creates a first-of-its-kind shared space in our park system, where everyone can play, learn, and grow together, and it wouldn’t be possible without Providence as a partner.”

The play area will be located on west Havermale Island, just north of the orange bridge in Riverfront Park.

It will feature play structures accessible by wheelchair and different bodies and abilities, as well as music-making devices and tactile sensory walls. There will be ample seating and shade, and “cozy domes” for kids to escape the noise.

Providence Health Care provided a $1 million community benefit grant to have the nature-themed playground built.

“This community investment supports families – families who live here and those that visit our great community,” said Peg Currie, chief operating officer for Providence Health Care. “This space will provide an enriching and playful environment to support the physical, social and emotional needs of all and create enjoyable memories that last a lifetime.”

