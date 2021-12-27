Parking meter changes go into effect next month

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you park and use the meters in Downtown Spokane, you can expect to see some changes in the new year.

On some blocks, parking times at the meters are going to be changing and Monday, Dec. 27 is the last day to give feedback to the city on these proposed changes.

The City is planning on increasing and decreasing time limits for 147 on-street parking spaces in and around Downtown Spokane.

Specifically on blocks where the time limits have been inconsistent from one parking space to another.

This is all because of a parking study the City conducted in 2019 that found the parking system in Spokane to be ‘fragmented’, ‘confusing’, ‘uncoordinated’ and not easily accessible for everyone.

Part of the plan going forward is to upgrade parking meter technology and make time limits consistent on each block.

“What that means is more affordable parking for those who are coming downtown,” said Kirstin Davis with Community and Economic Development for the City of Spokane. “It also increases the ability for compliance to happen which makes it easier and more convenient and accessible for everyone coming downtown.”

Most of these blocks are on the outskirts of Downtown Spokane. You can see a full parking map here.

Certain blocks will have parking spaces going from 2-hour to 4-hour parking and from 4-hour to all-day parking.

Some spaces are expected to get a decrease in time limit as well.

For now, these are just proposed changes, not yet set in stone.

Since early December, the City has been collecting feedback from the community.

“Some people use on-street parking regularly, some once in a while,” said Davis. “We have all sorts of ways people use on-street parking, so we’re really looking for that variety of feedback. For folks that may come down once in a while, it’s very easy. That QR code on that sign goes straight to an email and you can just send in your feedback right then and there.”

Keep an eye out for the signs showing the changes and send in your feedback by 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27.

You can also just email parkingfeedback@spokanecity.org.

After that, the City is going to review the feedback and compare it with data from the 2019 parking study.

A decision will be made on the time limit changes by Jan. 10 and the changes could be rolled out as early as Jan. 17 through the end of the month.

It’s important to also note that the City says there will be no pay increases with the time limit change.

For more information, see this page on the City of Spokane website.

