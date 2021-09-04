Park rangers search for missing woman in Glacier National Park

GREAT FALLS, Mont.– Park rangers are looking for a woman who was last seen hiking around Logans Pass in Glacier National Park.

The park said Jenn Coleman, 34, was hiking around the area on Aug. 30 or Aug. 31.

Park rangers said Coleman’s car was found at Logan’s Pass, but they don’t know where she is. She was supposed to check out of the West Glacier KOA on Aug. 31 but didn’t show up.

Now, multiple agencies in the area have joined up to search for her.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 128 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She is possibly wearing a tank top, spandex pants, sunglasses, brown slip-on, two-toned boots, a turquoise and pink floral scarf, and a dark-colored day pack.

Anyone with information on where she is should call the park tip line at 406-888-7077.

