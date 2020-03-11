Parik makes history as Chiefs win 10th straight game

SPOKANE, Wash. — It was a night of firsts for Los Angeles Kings prospect Lukas Parik.

The rookie goaltender from the Czech Republic recorded his first career Western Hockey League shutout and became the ninth WHL goalie to score a goal as the Chiefs earned a 3-0 win over the B.C. Division Champion Kamloops Blazers. The victory extended Spokane’s winning streak to 10 games, good for third-longest in franchise history, and also snapped Kamloops’ six-game streak.

The Chiefs opened the scoring just 12 seconds into regulation when Jack Finley blew past the Blazers’ defense and flipped a backhand pass to Cordel Larson, who fired it home to capture the lead.

Spokane extended their lead to 2-0 with the only goal of the second period, a shot by center Leif Mattson from the point for his fourth goal in his last four games.

Parik held the Blazers scoreless through the final 20 minutes and added a goal of his own, firing one coast-to-coast into the empty net at 19:18 to make it 3-0 and punctuate the Spokane victory. The goal is the first by a goalie and ninth in WHL history; the first since Ian Scott hit the twine for Prince Albert on Nov. 18, 2018 versus Tri-City.

Parik denied 36 Blazers shots on the night while Kamloops goaltender Dylan Garand was 18-for-20. Both sides were held scoreless on the power play with Spokane going 0-for-2 and Kamloops going 0-for-3.

