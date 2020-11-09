Parents to rally against Pullman School Dist. for holding off in-person learning

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

PULLMAN, Wash. — Parents are rallying against the Pullman School District for keeping kids under remote learning through the rest of the year.

The school board decided to phase students into a hybrid schedule starting January 4, as Whitman County continues to reel from a surge in COVID-19 cases—though the County Department of Public Health recommended returning kids grades K-–5 back into classrooms anyway. The reception among some parents to this decision was lukewarm.

RELATED: Pullman parents give mixed reaction to plans for hybrid learning after the new year

Some parents have organized a demonstration at the Neill Public Library on Monday at 3:15 p.m. to demand children be returned to in-person learning.

Attendees are urged to bring their kids and signs, and to socially distance and wear face masks.

RELATED: Pullman school board votes to keep students distance learning through start of the new year

RELATED: Safety measures in schools cuts COVID-19 transmission risk to just 2%, according to report from DOH, IDM

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.