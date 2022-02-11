Parents, students protest mask mandate at Toonasket School District

by Will Wixey

TONASKET, Wash. — An anti-mask protest took place at the Tonasket School District on Friday morning.

Parents and students from Tonasket occupied a sidewalk near the school. They held signs demanding the termination of the school’s mask mandate.

The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle released a video of the Tonasket superintendent having a confrontation and a group of parents. They argued over the validity of the mask mandate for the district.

Parents say students protested the mandate earlier this week, with many showing up to class without a mask. The district sent the anti-masking students to the district office, and supposedly sent them home on a school bus. Some consented to their kid’s dismissal, however other parents say they were never contacted by the district.

One parent alleged his child was “locked” inside a room by herself for not wearing a mask. The protests have since dispersed this afternoon.

Mt. Spokane also had anti-mask protest on Friday, with students from the school district walking out because of the mandate.







READ: Schools, educators and parents torn on state’s mask mandate removal in class

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.