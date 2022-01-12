Parents share concerns about childcare should school close because of COVID

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Tuesday, 4 News Now posed a question to parents: Do you have childcare plans in case school gets canceled?

We received several responses with varying options, but one theme arose: We hope this doesn’t happen.

Local school districts are doing what they can to keep kids in class, but are also making plans in the case they need to cancel school or go remote. The recent omicron surge is not only affecting students but teachers and with a lack of substitutes, options are limited.

So, what are parents doing to prepare? Here are some of the responses we received:

One mother said her daughter kept getting exposed and therefore had to quarantine. The frequency by which it was happening forced her to change jobs so she could stay remote.

“I’m working remote so that I can watch my kids at home. There’s no way that we can afford childcare for my three kids,” another mom said.

Another put it simply: I’ll miss work and have to use my already dwindling paid time off.

Other parents said they do not have a plan and are just hoping school doesn’t get canceled.

Are you a parent? What are your plans? Tell us below.

