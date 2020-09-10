Parents severely burned in Cold Springs Fire remain in critical condition at Harborview

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Jake, Jamie and Uriel Hyland, photo from GoFundMe

SEATTLE, Wash. — The couple severely burned in the Cold Springs Fire remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Jake Hyland, 31, and Jamie Hyland, 26, were visiting their property in Okanogan over the weekend when the fire started.

They tried to flee in their truck, but had to run to escape the flames.

The Hylands were found in the river by a Colville Tribal boat early Wednesday morning. When help arrived, their 1-year-old son Uriel had already passed away.

Jake and Jamie both suffered significant burns to their hands and legs, and were transported to Three Rivers Hospital before being flown to Harborview.

UW Medicine said they are being treated in the intensive care unit.

