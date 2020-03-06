Parents respond to proposed changes to sex ed curriculum in Washington schools

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver, Kyle Simchuk

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sex education could start as early as kindergarten in Washington state public schools.

State lawmakers in the House passed a bill on Thursday making sex ed a requirement for all grades.

Some parents are furious and fearful, saying they don’t want their kids exposed to the material at such a young age.

“This is going to take power away from the parents to be able to make these choices about when sex ed is taught to their children,”

Parents and grandparents pulled out their phones and took pictures of the slides Anniece Barker put together.

The mom of four Central Valley students has been studying sex ed curriculum and state standards.

“I’m not anti sex ed, I don’t think anybody who is attending these meetings is anti sex ed in our schools,” said Barker.

She just feels this new sex ed requirement goes too far, and starts far too young.

“Children as young as five are being taught anatomy with visuals up on the board with all their classmates,” said Barker.

Students would learn about gender identities and sexual orientation before middle school. By 9th grade, the curriculum focuses on sex, and healthy relationships.

Supporters argue the material is age appropriate and that kids need to learn about their bodies without being judged or shamed. They also need to understand what healthy relationships look like.

“This is going to bring social change into our schools and into our communities,” said Barker.

Parents can opt their student out of sex ed courses right now.

The bill already passed in the Senate but since the House made changes, the Senate will have to vote on it again.

From there, it will head to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk.

