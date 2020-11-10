Parents protest against Pullman schools for delaying in-person learning

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pullman School District will be bringing back students to the classroom on January 4—but for some parents, that is not soon enough.

A group rallied today, demanding a choice to allow their kids back to in-person learning earlier than that.

Parents hope that today’s rally will send a message to the Pullman School Board. Other school districts like Spokane Public Schools have already started phasing in younger students to the classroom, but Pullman is not on board with that move just yet.

High schools students may be learning at home until spring, and the parents protesting against the school board said they think that is ridiculous, and they should have a choice.

“We, again, don’t want to force everyone to go back to school, and we honor those who want to stay home, said Angela Lenssen, “but those of us who are ready to send their kids back… we’d love to see them do that.”

Whitman County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases over the last few months—many of those infected being Washington State University students. High school students at the protest said they feel they simply aren’t learning as much online, and they want to be back in the classroom, as well as back on the court for winter and spring sports.

