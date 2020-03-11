Parents plan to protest sex ed bill at Spokane Public Schools headquarters

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Local parents opposed to Washington’s new sexual education bill are set to protest at the Spokane Public Schools headquarters Wednesday at noon. Some parents in Spokane, and across the state, also intend to keep their children home from school.

Those protesting are opposed to SB 5395, which would require public schools to have a comprehensive sex ed curriculum from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Lawmakers say the goal is to provide kids with as many resources and as much information as possible, early on.

Another group of parents, which calls itself the “Informed Parents of Washington,” will be protesting the bill simultaneously at on the Capitol steps in Olympia.

RELATED: Critics of comprehensive sex ed bill to protest at Washington state Capitol

The group uses images on its Facebook page from books it claims “could be” used in the state curriculum if the bill is passed. The group also warns of “pornographic images shown to kids.”

However, as it stands, the bill does not include recommendations for books. The list of instruction materials used by Informed Parents of Washington is neither approved, nor endorsed by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The sex ed bill has passed both the House and the Senate and now goes to Governor Jay Inslee’s desk.

RELATED: Washington lawmakers pass comprehensive sex ed bill

RELATED: Parents respond to proposed changest to sex ed curriculum in Washington schools

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.