Parents of high school freshmen: How does your student feel about heading to in-person learning?

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Entering high school can be intimidating. Navigating a new school, familiarizing yourself with new teachers and having to get accustomed to a new schedule can be challenging.

Current high school freshmen have an added challenge as they have started the year online and will be entering their new high schools for the first time in March.

Parents, we would like to know how your student is feeling about returning to the classroom. Tell us in the form below.

