Parents: Have you had to shift your schedule to accommodate children learning on a hybrid schedule?

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

More and more students are returning to classrooms, but many are transitioning through a hybrid schedule.

We would like to know: Parents, have you had to shift your work schedule to accommodate your children who are learning on a hybrid schedule?

We would love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience in the form below.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.