Parents express concern, support in emails to Spokane Public Schools over boundary changes

Elenee Dao by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. — Families have been worried for months about the new boundary changes for Spokane Public Schools. There are some who support the plan, but many parents aren’t happy about where their kids will be going.

Rebeccah Bare is looking at the future, and when she learned about the new boundary changes, she wasn’t too happy. Though her kids are still in elementary school, they already had a plan for where they were going for high school.

“Any time you buy a house, you always look at school that the house lies in the boundaries of,” she said. “We did research on Shadle [Park] High School, so we thought that was a great place for our kids to go.”

With Spokane Public Schools new boundary changes, though, Bare’s kids would eventually go to North Central High instead, putting a hitch in her plans.

She’s not the only one.

In a public records request, 4 News Now obtained nearly 100 emails that were sent to the school district’s boundary committee.

There were many concerns and some support for the new changes.

In one email, more than 100 families from the River Run neighborhood signed a letter to the district, unhappy about the changes. The letter says they chose that area for a few reasons: the quality of schools in southern Spokane, and that their livelihoods are in and near the South Hill.

In several emails from families and even school staff, they were concerned about equity with new changes. With the new plans, some schools, like North Central High, would have higher rates of free and reduced lunch. Schools like Lewis and Clark High would have fewer.

In a report presented in the school board meeting last week, it showed the new northeast middle school would have about 86.4 percent of its students on free and reduced lunch, the highest of the middle schools with SPS.

One family wrote they were “very disappointed” with the changes and feel that “the ramifications of these proposed changes are very detrimental.”

In a previous interview with 4 News Now, Mark Anderson, an associate superintendent with SPS, said their goal is to keep students going to school together through their K-12 career.

“Free and reduced lunch count is an easy metric to use, but it doesn’t define the quality of education. The measure really used for providing funding and resources to school, not the quality of the school,” Anderson said. “The best measure for quality is quality of teachers. North Central, though their rate may or may not go up, the quality of their program is excellent, they have the option program.”

In another email from a school staff member, they questioned the boundary change for Shadle Park High and North Central High. Kids living right near Shadle Park would be bused to North Central, the staff member saying “that makes no sense.”

On the other side of all this, there were several emails from families in the Comstock neighborhood who were happy with the changes, or lack thereof, keeping kids in the same school.

One family saying, “We support this decision and it definitely restores our faith that you have our students’ best interest at heart.”

This is the first time in more than 40 years the district has made major changes in its boundary lines. Three new middle schools are being built right now, and this was an opportunity to do that. The district plans to also reduce class sizes for students.

Some of these concerns families had could be addressed in SPS’ FAQ page here. Families can also choose where their kids go to school. The district previously told 4 News Now some students will take priority over others depending on room in the schools.

There will be a meeting with the Spokane Public Schools board dedicated to listening to community input about boundary changes on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Families can submit their input prior to that and can still give opinions to the school board in its other scheduled meetings. To find out more information on how to give the school board your input, click here.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Boundary changes now lie in the hands of Spokane Public Schools board; more input taken next week

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated this was the last opportunity for families to give input. While it is the final public meeting dedicated to just hearing input, families can still provide input to the district after Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.