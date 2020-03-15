Parent of Bemiss Elementary student tests positive for COVID-19

The parent of an elementary student in the Spokane School District has tested positive for COVID-19, Spokane Schools reported Saturday.

The patient is the parent of a student at Bemis Elementary, it says in an email sent to SPS families. They are currently being treated from home.

The patient’s children aren’t showing symptoms, but Spokane Schools says they did attend school on Monday and Tuesday of last week. Their parent did not step foot in the school during those times.

According to Spokane Regional Health District, those who came in contact with the patient are at low risk for infection.

Cleaning crews are scheduled to disinfect Bemis Elementary on Sunday, before the school opens briefly Monday to allow parents and students to collect their items before the statewide closure goes into effect.

