Pantry Fuel keeps busy families, essential workers fed and fueled up during the pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fully-prepared meals that are locally-sourced, fresh and never frozen.

Pantry Fuel is a local food delivery service that’s been helping essential employees, busy families and even homeschooling parents have one less thing to worry about during the pandemic.

Each week, professional chef at Pantry Fuel scratch-make five new healthy meals for you made from whole food ingredients and sourced from Spokane small farmers.

They deliver to your home or office.

Pantry Duel offers a rotating menu featuring seasonal recipes that are dietitian-approved.

They cater to gluten free, dairy free, vegetarian, and extra protein diets.

The meals featured on Pantry Fuel’s Fall menu this year include Harvest Quinoa Salad w/Chicken, Pepitas, Dried Cranberries, and

Apple-Cider Vinaigrette, Sweet n’ Sour Chicken Noodle Bowl, Honey Glazed Ginger Salmon, Chinese Five Spice Pork Ramen and much more.

Orders are due each Wednesday at midnight for Monday delivery the following week.

Customers may also pick up meals from the kitchen at 221 E Rockwood Ln. between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. each Monday.

See the Pantry Fuel website to place your order today.

