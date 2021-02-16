Panhandle Health to open COVID-19 vaccine registration Wednesday morning

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Eligible people in North Idaho looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine will have another chance to book an appointment on Wednesday.

Vaccine appointments will open at 9:00 a.m. for Panhandle Health Wednesday. Appointments at Kootenai Health will open at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

North Idaho is slowly moving forward to administer vaccinations. In the next few weeks, at least 2,200 people will get vaccinated through Kootenai Health and the Panhandle Health District.

In the current phase, teachers, high risk health care workers and people over the age of 65 are eligible for the vaccine. The Panhandle has more than 50,000 people over the age of 65, and only about 1,700 have been vaccinated so far.

Eligible Kootenai County residents looking to book an appointment can do so by visiting kh.org/covid-19/vaccine and click the link to register.

