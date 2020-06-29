Panhandle Health reports 65 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 in North Idaho over the weekend.

The new cases bring the total of cases in the Panhandle region to 285, with 164 active cases being monitored.

There are 135 active cases in Kootenai County, three in Benewah County, 22 in Bonner County and four active cases that have not been linked to specific counties yet.

Over the weekend, a handful of restaurants reported having employees who tested positive for the virus, including Bardenay, Shooters, Coeur d’Alene Coffee and the Wellness Bar.

PHD has only reported one death across the region and the victim was a Kootenai County man in his 70s. He passed away in mid-June.

North Idaho remains in stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds plan. Health officials encourage the community to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

