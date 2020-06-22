Panhandle Health reports 164 cases of COVID-19 in N. Idaho

HAYDEN, Idaho — Panhandle Health District is reporting that 15 have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of infections in North Idaho to 164.

According to the Health District, Kootenai County has 128 cases total, with 44 of them still active—meaning they are still being monitored. Benewah County has 13 cases, six active; and Bonner County has 14 cases, seven active. There are nine cases of undetermined counties, though they are no longer being monitored.

One person has died of COVID-19 in Kootenai County.

North Idaho residents are encouraged to continue wearing face masks and socially distance; this comes as Ada County has been ordered to move back to Phase 3 after reporting 275 new cases of COVID-19 in a single week.

