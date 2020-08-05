Panhandle Health: N. Idaho counties, schools at ‘mild to moderate’ COVID-19 risk

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Wikimedia Commons

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District reports that all North Idaho counties are currently in ‘Category 2,’ meaning mild to moderate community spread.

This information is used by counties’ school districts to determine what stage of instruction they will open with in September.

RELATED: LIST: School districts determine back to school plans

Currently, most schools that have plans follow a Green/Yellow/Red system as it pertains to community spread. For many school districts, ‘Yellow’ implies mild to moderate community spread and would require students to engage in a hybrid model of learning—attending school limited days in the week and studying from home the rest of the time.

Kootenai, Benewah, Bonner, Boundary and Shoshone counties have all received the ‘Category 2’ designation.

The categories used by the Health District are defined in the Idaho Back to School Framework, and ‘Category 2’ covers everything from traditional in-person schooling to fully-online remote learning.

Panhandle Health says they will provide weekly updates on changes to these categories.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.