Panhandle Health moves Benewah County to ‘moderate’ risk category

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

BENEWAH CO., Idaho — The Panhandle Health District has moved Benewah County to the ‘moderate’ risk category.

This means school buildings in the county can stay open, but administrators should consider limiting or staggering use of buildings, as well as implementing physical distancing and sanitation protocols.

All other North Idaho counties will remain in the ‘minimal’ risk category. PHD reevaluates each county every Thursday.

The health district servess Bonner, Benewah, Shoshone, Kootenai and Boundary Counties. On Wednesday, there were 67 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed across the five counties, with 3,659 cases total since the start of the pandemic.

PHD’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.

