Panhandle Health hosting drive-thru flu clinics around North Idaho

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — If you haven’t already, health officials say now’s the time to get your flu shot.

Here’s a list of clinics hosted by the Panhandle Health District throughout North Idaho, to make things easier.

Sandpoint:

Panhandle Health will host drive-thru flu clinics at Travers Park in Sandpoint from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Sept. 30 and October 7. You can call 208-263-5159 to get on the schedule.

Hayden:

The Health District will hold drive-thru clinics at its Hayden office from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Sept. 30 and October 7. Call 208-415-5270 to pre-register.

St. Maries:

The drive-thru clinics will be in the Cormana Building from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 22. You can call 208-245-4556 to pre-register.

“This year more than ever, it is crucial for Idahoans to get a flu shot,” it says on the PHD’s Facebook page.

More locations will be added to this list as they become available.

