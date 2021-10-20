Panhandle Health District to hold ‘Drug Take Back Day’ for unused prescription drugs

by Matthew Kincanon

HAYDEN, Idaho — Do you have prescription drugs that have either gone unused or are expired? You can take them over to Panhandle Health District to dispose them this weekend.

The health district will be holding a drive-thru “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day” drop-off event on Saturday, Oct. 23.

They will be accepting all unused and expired medications. It’s not just limited to opioids, they said on their Facebook event page they will be accepting prescription drugs in all forms; pill, liquid, etc.

You can drop them off at 8500 N. Atlas Rd. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Partners at the event will include Heritage Health, North Idaho AIDS Coalition, Ideal Option, and St. Vincent de Paul.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) started drug take back day in 2010 to address safety issues regarding unused and expired prescription drugs. These are susceptible to misuse, abuse and theft.

If you’re unable to go that day, the health district said there are several other places you can dispose of your prescription medications. You can find those places here.

You can find more drop off locations here.

