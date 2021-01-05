Panhandle Health District to begin vaccinating dentists, hygienists starting Wednesday

A staff member holds an injection vial with the Corona vaccine in the vaccination center for employees at the municipal hospital in Dresden, Germany, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. On Monday, Corona vaccinations with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine started at the Municipal Hospital for medical staff in the high-risk areas and the Covid 19 wards.

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — The Panhandle Health District will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers in dental facilities starting Wednesday.

The clinics will assist in vaccinating dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants and other frontline healthcare workers who have had direct contact with COVID-positive patients.

“We are excited to provide this service to this important group of healthcare providers that work in very close contact with the public every day,” said Don Duffy, Health Services Administrator for PHD. “Our community is making good progress working through the Phase 1a group. The vaccine has been offered to hospital staff, home healthcare workers, outpatient clinics, long-term care facility residents and staff, and we recently deployed teams with the help of our Medical Reserve Corps and National Guard to vaccinate emergency medical services teams in all 5 of the counties we serve.”

The clinics will be held in Hayden, Sandpoint and Kellogg. Those who are eligible for the vaccines will be contacted by the health district.

Below is a breakdown of the number of vaccines that the PHD has received each week. The health district will be allocating 4,400 doses of vaccines for their clinics this week.

