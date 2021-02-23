Panhandle Health District still on track to take new COVID-19 vaccine appointments Wednesday

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Mary Altaffer

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Despite severe winter weather causing vaccine delays across the country, the Panhandle Health District is equipped to take new COVID vaccine appointments Wednesday morning.

The Panhandle Health District has more than 1,400 doses that will be distributed to the Kootenai Co., Benewah Co., Shoshone Co. and Boundary Co. clinics. Those shots will be administered the week of March 8.

Registration will open through the Panhandle Health District at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. Those who are eligible can sign up HERE.

Eligible Kootenai County residents looking to book an appointment can do so by visiting kh.org/covid-19/vaccine and click the link to register.

There is another option for eligible people in North Idaho to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Coeur d’Alene will become a vaccine site for people age 65 and older, thanks to a partnership with Heritage Health.

RELATED: Coeur d’Alene Kroc Center to become vaccine site for people age 65+

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.