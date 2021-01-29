Panhandle Health District outlines vaccine availability for people 65 and older

KOOTENAI CO. Idaho — Starting February 1, people in North Idaho who are 65 and older can schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health district received 2,800 doses of vaccine supply this week and that will increase to 3,800 next week and the weeks following. According to PHD, doses will be evenly distributed to each county based on population.

Those wanting to get the shot much schedule an appointment at one of several vaccine clinics in North Idaho.

Kootenai Health is one hospitals assisting the Panhandle Health District in vaccination efforts beginning Monday, February 1. However, all appointments for the week of February 1 are now full.

Each week, Kootenai Health will make about 1,000 appointments available to Kootenai County residents 65 and older. Appointments will become available every Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. to ensure quantity for the following week.

Residents who are eligible and would like to schedule a vaccination appointment at Kootenai Health should register HERE.

So far, nearly 11,600 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to people who are in the first phases of Idaho’s vaccine rollout, including medical and healthcare workers, K-12 school employees, childcare workers, first responders and correctional and detention facility staff.

“We know the 65 and older population have been eager to receive the vaccine,” Don Duffy, Health Services Administrator at PHD, said. “We also know that this is a large portion of our population and it will take time and effort to administer vaccines to everyone who would like to receive it. We are grateful to have our partners assisting us in this effort.”

If you have questions, call PHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 877-415-5225.

