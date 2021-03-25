Panhandle Health District opens up vaccine appointments for anyone 16 years or older

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. – Anyone over the age of 16 will soon be able to get vaccinated in the gem state. This news comes after experts warned there could be a fourth surge in Idaho if more people aren’t vaccinated.

Idaho Governor Brad Little said all Idahoans 16 and up will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5. The Panhandle Health District is taking it a step further, opening up those appointments starting today.

“It’s been an incredibly hard year for everyone,” said Katherine Hoyer, Public Information Officer with the Panhandle Health District.

A hard year that’s now looking a little more promising for Hoyer, after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s made me feel incredibly hopeful and grateful,” said Hoyer.

As someone who works for the Panhandle Health District, she’s been able to watch the vaccine distribution first hand.

“We’ve opened appointments in all 5 of our counties and the last two weeks those haven’t really filled completely,” Hoyer said.

That’s why the district decided to open up vaccine appointments for anyone 16 and up immediately, regardless of medical condition.

“The governor and CVAC both have said that if a district wants to move ahead or feels the need to move ahead in a phase they are welcome to do so,” said Hoyer.

“Hundreds of thousands of Idahoans have received the vaccine because it is safe and because it works,” said Gov. Little.

While the numbers may look good, Hoyer said in order to reach herd immunity, 70%-80% of the population needs to be vaccinated.

“We are nowhere near that right now so we still need to take the precautions in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19,” said Hoyer.

In the Panhandle Health District, only 28% of people have received at least their first dose.

“We have a long way to go before we’re at a herd immunity level,” Hoyer said.

It has medical experts worried that a fourth surge could be on the horizon. It’s why they’re urging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“With each passing week as more and more Idahoans choose to get vaccinated, we get closer to returning to normal,” said Gov. Little.

“I can see my family again. I can see my loved ones. We got to see the grandparents for the first time in months. It’s exciting,” Hoyer said.

Little also said starting Monday, March 29, any Idahoan with a medical condition can get vaccinated. He encouraged people to use the pre-registration tool to sign up.

RELATED: All Idahoans over age 16 can get COVID vaccine starting April 5

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.