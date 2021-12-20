Panhandle Health District no longer operating under crisis standards of care

by Olivia Roberts

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has deactivated crisis standards of care for healthcare systems in the Panhandle Health District.

DHW said while the number of COVID patients remains high, the surge is no longer exceeding the healthcare resources available in North Idaho.

Crisis standards of care were deactivated for the rest of the state on November 22.

Hospitals in North Idaho were excluded until they could prove they had moved to contingency operations instead of operating under crisis conditions.

DHW called the move “good news for Idaho” but said it will continue closely monitoring the omicron variant.

“Omicron seems to spread more easily between people, and we all need to keep taking precautions against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated or getting a booster dose, wearing masks in crowded areas, physically distancing from others, washing our hands frequently, and staying home if we’re sick to avoid overwhelming our healthcare systems again,” DHW Director Dave Jeppesen said.

