Panhandle Health District confirms two new cases of COVID-19, bringing area total to 3

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho. — Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported in North Idaho, bringing the total number of cases in the area up to three.

All three patients are residents of Kootenai County, according to the Panhandle Health District.

The new patients include a man in his 30s who has been self-isolating since returning from travel. He has experienced mild symptoms.

The other new patient includes a woman in her 60s who is self-isolating and recovering at home. She has also experienced mild symptoms.

The first case was confirmed on Thursday. That patient is a man in his 60s who is self-isolating out of state.

The new cases bring the statewide total to 25.

